Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Drops By 84.5%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

INTV stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

