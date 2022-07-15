Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Drops By 84.5%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Performance
INTV stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.