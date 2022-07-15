Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases By 292.5%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of PID stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 573,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
