Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Declines By 76.4%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.21. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.
ITI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
