Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Grows By 272.2%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.95.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.23. 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

