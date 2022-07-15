Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Drops By 85.7%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

