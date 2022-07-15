Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Declines By 90.5%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LFTRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,360. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

