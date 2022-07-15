Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Decreases By 90.9%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LIVC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 127,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,950. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.04. Live Current Media has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 24.64 and a quick ratio of 24.64.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc, a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment.

