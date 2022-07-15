Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Drops By 91.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 31,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,231. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

