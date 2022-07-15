Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Increases By 255.3%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 255.3% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at MIND Technology

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $66,977 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIND Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MIND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,812. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 48.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

