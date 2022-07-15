Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 214.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 0.5 %
MAIFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,513. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About Minera Alamos
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minera Alamos (MAIFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.