Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Grows By 219.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 219.1% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NICH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,208. Nitches has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

