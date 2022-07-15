Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Grows By 159.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,674.0 days.
Shares of NKRKF opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $41.46.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
