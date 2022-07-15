Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Grows By 159.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,674.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

