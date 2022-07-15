Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Grows By 811.4%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 811.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About TDK (Get Rating)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.