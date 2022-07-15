Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Increases By 345.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.8 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

