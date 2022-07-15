Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Grows By 247.8%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

Shares of YTPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 205,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

