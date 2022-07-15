Snowball (SNOB) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $238,848.89 and approximately $424.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,605 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

