SnowGem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.