Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and $177,447.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,998,316 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.