SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SRMGF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

