SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
SRMGF stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.