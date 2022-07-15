SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after buying an additional 2,883,122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 345,596 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

