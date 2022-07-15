srnArt Gallery Reaches Market Cap of $62,081.44 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $62,081.44 and $2,025.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051839 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
