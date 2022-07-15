Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $349,225.68

Starbase (STAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $349,225.68 and approximately $569,716.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

