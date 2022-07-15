Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,110 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $82,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.53 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

