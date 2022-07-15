STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,172.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $27,172.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.