Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 67.4% in June

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 731,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Startek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 46,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,936. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $115.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. Startek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Startek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

