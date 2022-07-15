Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 894,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

MITO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

