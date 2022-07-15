stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.