Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 11,500 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up about 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,262,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,652.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares in the company, valued at $282,053,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 321,437 shares of company stock worth $15,291,504. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

