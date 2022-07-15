Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,200 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 227,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Franchise Group stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

