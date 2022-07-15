Straight Path Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

