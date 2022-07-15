Straight Path Wealth Management Has $393,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 1.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.