Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,596.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 929,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

