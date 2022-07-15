Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 7,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

