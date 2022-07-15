Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.01 and a twelve month high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

