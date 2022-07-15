Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

