Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

