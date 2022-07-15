Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
