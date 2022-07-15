sUSD Market Capitalization Tops $104.68 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $104.68 million and approximately $96.43 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,892.49 or 1.00011271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 104,121,140 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

