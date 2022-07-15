Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

SDAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.