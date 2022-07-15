Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 644.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

