Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $104.73 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00248621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,711,412 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

