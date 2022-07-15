TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

