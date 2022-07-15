TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TechPrecision stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of 148.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.
TechPrecision Company Profile
