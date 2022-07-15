TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of 148.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

