Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.19. 257,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

