Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $188,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $712.41. 427,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The firm has a market cap of $738.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

