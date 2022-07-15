Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.17 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion and approximately $46.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000323 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,394 coins and its circulating supply is 65,876,317,670 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
