The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

