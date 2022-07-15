The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 93,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

