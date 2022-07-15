The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $407.39 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $407.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00554419 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00172272 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

