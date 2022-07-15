The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

EHGRF stock remained flat at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

