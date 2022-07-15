Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TNRG stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Thunder Energies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Thunder Energies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Energies (TNRG)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.